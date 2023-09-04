Fabric Mesh For Industrial Dryer Market Is Forecast To Surpass Usd 1.6 Million By 2032. X Herald

According to the study, global sales of fabric mesh for industrial dryers are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 1.6 Mn.

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is the expansion of manufacturing industries, advancements in fabric mesh materials and rising production, as well as sales of industrial dryers.

Industrial dryers have become very popular over the past few decades for enhancing product quality and shelf life as well as controlling microbiological development. They are now accepted drying solutions in a variety of sectors, including the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and paper & pulp industries.

Products manufactured of cloth mesh are currently in demand due to the expanding usage of huge industrial dryers, and this trend is expected to continue in the years to come.

Fabric meshes are being used more frequently in manufacturing sectors to speed up product drying. They are appropriate for drying because of their superior thermal and chemical characteristics.

With rising demand for dried food products, pharmaceuticals, and bulk chemicals worldwide, sales of fabric mesh for industrial dryers are projected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

According to Fact.MR, leading players are increasingly focusing on developing advanced fabric meshes with superior thermal and chemical resistance features. They are collaborating with major industries for supplying customized fabric meshes to increase their sales.

In terms of material, polyester segment will continue to lead the global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market, accounting for over 63.5% share in 2022. Varibenefits offered by polyester such as lightweight, cost effectiveness, excellent chemical and thermal resistance makes it ideal for the production of fabric mesh for industrial dryer.

Regionally, North America dominated the global fabric mesh for industrial dryers' market, accounting for around 34.4% in 2021. Growth in the region is attributable to the implementation of stringent regulations on improving product quality, availability of a wide range of synthetic fabric meshes and presence of well-established food, pharmaceutical and chemicals sectors.



Key Takeaways:



The U.S. accounts for over 84.5% of the North American fabric mesh for industrial dryer market due to the heavy presence of food and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

Spurred by rapid industrialization and increasing penetration of modern technologies, the East Asia fabric mesh for industrial dryer market accounts for around 15.5% of demand share in 2022.

China fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2032.

Europe will continue to remain the second most lucrative market for fabric mesh for industrial dryer, accounting for nearly 31% of the overall market Based on mesh type, plain weave mesh segment is likely to grow at 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:



Rising adoption of industrial dryers for large scale drying purposes in manufacturing industries is anticipated to boost the sales of fabric mesh for industrial dryer during the forecast period.

Availability of a variety of fabric mesh products for industrial dryers is positively impacting the growth in the market. Increasing need for improving the quality and shelf life of products will continue to support growth in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market.

Key Restraints:

Less penetration of industrial dyers in some developing and underdeveloped regions is restraining the growth in fabric mesh for industrial dryer market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global fabric mesh market is highly competitive in nature with leading market players continuously upgrading their product portfolios. They have adopted growth tactics such as partnerships, collaborations and establishment of new facilities in attractive markets to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In October 2019, ANDRITZ launched its new dryer fabric portfolio called MasterDry which is based on premium performance dryer fabric technology. The new portfolio includes best in class woven and spiral fabrics which can are suitable for wide range of applications due to their efficient properties.

Key Companies



Saati S.p.A.

Sefar AG

Drenth Holland BV

Anping county PFM Screen Co. Ltd.

Clear Edge Filtration Group Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights On Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market, providing compelling insights concerning major growth dynamics, including drivers, trends, and opportunities for the forthcoming decade. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market with detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Material Type:



Polyester

Polyamide

Poly-ether-ether-ketone Other Material Types

Mesh Type:



Plain Weave Mesh

Twill Weave Mesh

Plain Dutch Weave Mesh

Twill Dutch Weave Mesh

Reverse Dutch Weave Mesh Five Heddle Weave Mesh

Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

