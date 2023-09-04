Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Receives Ftg Recommended Award

Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa celebrates earning a Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Recommended award, underscoring the commitment of the hotel and its team members to service excellence.

This recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and passion exhibited by our entire team, and reflects the unwavering dedication of the hotel to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences.

“We are immensely proud to have received the prestigiRecommended award by Forbes Travel Guide."

"At InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa, we always strive to provide our guests with the utmost in luxury, comfort, and personalised service."

"As we continue to elevate the guest experience and create lasting memories, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and look forward to welcoming travelers with our signature warmth and hospitality”, says Andreas Pfister, Director of Operations, IHG Northern Gulf and General Manager for InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa.

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2023 Star Awards. InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Recommended award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.