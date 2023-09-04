Doha Bank Announces Winners Of Salary Transfer Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the winners of the Salary Transfer Campaign 2022/23. Customers who transferred their salaries to Doha Bank during the campaign period had the opportunity to win up to 10 times of their salaries. At the end of the campaign period 3 customers were selected.

First prize winner, Ajayan Cheruvillil Bahuleyan had the opportunity of winning 10 times of the salary and second and Third prize winners Sakthivel Madasamy and Nasseer Ahmad Masoodi had the chance of winning 5 and 2 times of their salaries, respectively.

Braik Almarri, Chief Retail Banking Officer, commented:“We are delighted to announce the winners of Salary Transfer Campaign and congratulates all the lucky winners. Once again Doha Bank is surpassing expectations by providing unrivalled opportunities for our customers. We remain committed to cater to our customers by providing them with the best-in-class services and products.

Doha Bank's Salary Account proposition, designed to provide customers with unparalleled rewarding features including preferential rates, cashback, repayment holidays on loans and several lifestyle benefits with debit and credit cards.

Additionally, a comprehensive suite of deposit products which includes the flagship Al Dana Psavings account offering a unique opportunity of earn higher interest on savings and a chance to win up to QR2m though lucky draws by simply maintaining QR50,000.