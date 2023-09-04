Qatar Electricity And Water Company Discloses Amendment Of Article Of Association

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Electricity and Water Company, a Qatari public shareholding company, announced Sunday its amended Articles of Association following the approval of the extraordinary general assembly in its meeting held on March 14. Also, the company increased the non-Qatari investor's ownership percentage to 100 percent of the capital.

This announcement was made in a statement by the company published Sunday on the Qatar Stock Exchange website.

The company was established in 1990 to own and manage electricity generation and water desalination plants and selling their products. It is one of the region's pioneering companies operating in the field of electricity production and water desalination. Its authorized capital is QR1,100,000,000, divided into 1,100,000,000 shares, with a nominal value of QR1 per share.

During the first half of 2023, the company achieved aprofit of QR769m, compared to QR685m for the same period in 2022. The earnings per share amounted to QR0.70 compared to QR0.62 during the same period in 2022.