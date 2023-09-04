Qatar Airways Continues To Redefine Customer Experience

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways reaffirmed its commitment to transforming and elevating the customer journey, pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence.

This drive for enhancement is highlighted in the Qatar Airways Group Annual Report for 2022/2023.

“Since 1997, we have reimagined the exceptional and we began 2022 by celebrating 25 years of excellence for our award-winning airline, with both inflight and lounge initiatives to mark the occasion,” the report said. With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Airways provided an unparalleled experience for its passengers. As the Official Airline of the Journey, the airline successfully brought nearly 1.4 million visitors to Qatar for the iconic sporting event.

The airline's commitment to offering an exceptional range of products, services, and technological enhancements was evident throughout the celebration of the World Cup. Passengers were granted unique opportunities to immerse themselves in the FIFA experience, regardless of their cabin class.



Call for more community engagement to educate people on road radars

MoECC launches forums to preserve biodiversity Qatar continues to welcome the world; records over 2.56 million visitors in eight months

“First and Business Class passengers enjoyed FIFA limited edition amenity bags containing our classic Diptyque skin and body products, exclusive FIFA-branded football jersey-inspired loungewear, souvenir cushions, menu designs, headphones and other dining accessories.” Economy Class passengers were not left behind, with FIFA-branded headsets, pillows, and amenity kits adding a touch of football-themed excitement to their journey.

“The spirit of football continued with the Qatar Airways Oryx Kids Club, where football themed traveller packs and plush toys were available to entertain our youngest fans.”

Onboard cuisine across all cabins captured the essence of the event with match-time favourites inspired by stadium snacks, event food stalls, and comfort foods. The airline's Oryx One In-flight Entertainment system featured over 180 football-related titles, and passengers were delighted to enjoy complimentary live streaming of World Cup matches on their personal devices while onboard.

Qatar Airways continued to create memorable moments for passengers by offering special offerings during varioccasions such as Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, Hajj, Qatar National Day, Breast Cancer Awareness, the festive season, and Chinese New Year. These offerings were extended both onboard and in lounges.



Qatar Airways ranked among best international airlines in 2023

Qatar Airways launches stopover package for Expo 2023 Doha Qatar Airways to be launch customer of Boeing's latest twin-engine jetliner

Furthermore, the report said:“We completed our return to full service in October 2022 and our Cabin Crew community has never been stronger as we welcomed more than 9,800 new colleagues throughout the year. We also made significant strides in strengthening the Lounges and Al Maha teams at Hamad International Airport (HIA) with 1,230 new hires in these critical business areas – bolstering our ability to deliver the Qatar Airways service excellence commitment to an even higher standard.”

The fiscal year saw the reopening of the Al Safwa Lounge and the introduction of the Platinum, Gold, and Silver Lounge – South, First and Business Class Arrival Lounge, as well as the Al Mourjan Business Lounge – North at HIA.

Additionally, the airline expanded its lounge portfolio with the unveiling of three new lounges at the North node, including the highly anticipated Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden, Oryx, and Al Maha lounges. The Qatar Airways Premium Lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 4 and the Qatar Airways Frequent Flyer Lounge in London were also reopened, providing enhanced passenger experiences.