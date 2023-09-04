Minister Of State Al Khater, Us Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations And Situation In Afghanistan

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of the United States of America to Qatar H E Timmy Davis. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the developments in Afghanistan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.