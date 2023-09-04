Monday, 04 September 2023 01:41 GMT

Minister Of State Al Khater, Us Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations And Situation In Afghanistan


9/4/2023 2:22:56 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of the United States of America to Qatar H E Timmy Davis. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the developments in Afghanistan.

