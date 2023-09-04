Minister Of State Al Khulaifi, Chinese Special Envoy For Afghan Affairs Discuss Cooperation

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China H E Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, who is visiting the country.

The two sides discussed cooperation and developments in the situation in Afghanistan. Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs expressed his country's appreciation for Qatar's constructive role in the Afghan file.