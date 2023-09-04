Gradual Temperature Increase Anticipated Throughout Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency) Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are expected to hover around the seasonal averages for this time of the year, according to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
The majority of regions will experience typical summery conditions, but notable heat is forecast for the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate northwesterly winds are projected across the region, with occasional intensification in dusty desert areas.
Moving forward, Tuesday is expected to bring a slight uptick in temperatures. While mountainareas will enjoy relatively mild summer weather, other regions will experience moderately hot conditions. Some medium and high-altitude clouds are anticipated in the southern and eastern parts of the kingdom, and winds will continue to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds.
Wednesday is predicted to see another marginal temperature rise. Consequently, the weather will turn relatively hot in mountainregions and plains, while maintaining its hot character elsewhere. Similar to Tuesday, the appearance of medium and high-altitude clouds is expected in the southern and eastern regions of the kingdom, while winds will continue to be northwesterly, with occasional strengthening.
Thursday is forecast to maintain a hot climate, with temperatures remaining relatively high in mountainareas and plains, and hot in other parts of Amman.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 33 and 31 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 21C or even 16C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 27C.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107002074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.