Craftworkz, Art And Craft Supplies Has Launched 'Spend & Save' Offer, Ending Midnight 31St Aug23

Craftworkz, art and craft supplies has launched a“Spend & Save” offer, ending midnight 31st Aug '23. For all orders over $100, placed before the end of August, their customers will be eligible for 20% off, simply by using the code given in their website. Craftworkz is a small, family run, Australian owned and operated business in Sydney. For over 30 years, Craftworkz has been a supplier of all kinds of art and craft material, selling Australia wide. With a foon a friendly, efficient service, the wood craft supplies Australia team ensures that every order arrives at the customer's door in a matter of days. All necessary arts and crafts supplies, for every age group and gender are readily available for shipping. There are separate provisions for retail supply and wholesale customers. The current“Spend & Save” offer is for retail customers who place orders for craft supplies, over an amount of $100 before the clock strikes 00 hours of 1st September. The shipping will be calculated at the time of checkout and payment.

One of their happy customers who ordered a bulk quantity of materials for her child, who is passionate about crafting and handmade creations said,“For us, the craft work brings our family together and we have a great time thinking and innovating new craft ideas. We have been reaching out to Craftworkz's craft supplies Sydney team for the past 5 years for all our art and craft supplies. We have always received the materials on time and in perfect condition, no matter from where we order. Their quality is excellent and the prices are competitive”.

Anna, another happy customer who loves crafting said,“Crafts are becoming more important in modern life as technology advances at lightning speed and the public's desire for authenticity and the ability to be present in the moment, increases. I find the power of crafting deeply satisfying and for me it is better than therapy. Whether it's traditional or innovative, art or science, crafting encompasses the language of material, origin, and workmanship”.

There are a wide array and variety of stationery and art and craft supplies apart from the typical crafting materials, available on their website. The craft supplies Sydney team also offers polystyrene sheets, wood craft, books, jewellery supplies, air drying clay and other items. The team has been working towards adding more DIY supplies to meet their customer's demands. To get a pleasant and smooth shopping experience, visit Craftworkz:

Craftworkz has been a part of the Australian craft industry since 1993. Leisl, Dale & The Craftworkz Crew's primary fois to provide their customers with a great service, great products with competitive prices. They are a 100% Australian owned and operated small business located in Sydney.