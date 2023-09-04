Ebrd First Vp To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The EBRD's First
Vice President and Head of Client Services Group Jürgen Rigterink
has begun his visit to the South Caucatoday, the bank told
Trend .
His visit will start in Armenia, continue in Georgia, and
conclude in Azerbaijan.
Within the framework of his visit, Rigterink plans to meet
government officials, central bank governors, business leaders and
representatives of international financial organizations in each
country.
In Azerbaijan he will participate in the launch of the
public-private partnership for technical and vocational education
and training organized by the State Vocational Education Agency and
Avrora Group aimed at strengthening skills capacity in the food
production industry.
"The Caucais an important region for the Bank, and we are
committed to offering continusupport for the sustainable
economic development in the region through our investments,
advisory services, and policy engagements," said Rigterink ahead of
the visit.
The EBRD has invested over 10 billion euros in 680 projects
across the Caucasus, in both the private and public sectors.
