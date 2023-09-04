Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 265,120

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 4, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,480 tanks (+4 over the past day), 8,663 armored fighting vehicles (+14), 5,611 artillery systems (+29), 741 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 503 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,149 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+47), 18 warships/boats, 4,481 unmanned aerial vehicles (+37), 847 special equipment units (+6). A total of 1,447 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, in the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force has launched nine strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and five strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.