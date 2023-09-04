Notice To Attend The Extraordinary General Meeting In Anoto Group Ab (Publ)

Notification of participation

Shareholders wishing to attend the EGM must



be entered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Friday 29 September 2023, notify the Company of their intention to participate no later than on Tuesday 3 October 2023.

To be entitled to participate in the EGM, shareholders whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must, in addition to providing notification of their participation in the EGM by submitting their postal vote, re-register the shares in their own name so that the shareholders are registered in the share register on the record date on Friday 29 September 2023. This re-registration may be temporary (so-called“voting right registration”) and is carried out through the nominee according to their procedures at a time predetermined by the nominee. Voting rights registration that has been completed by the nominee no later than Tuesday 3 October 2023, are considered when preparing the share register.

Proxies

If shareholders wish to attend the EGM through a proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder must be enclosed with the notification. The power of attorney form is available on the Company's website If the shareholder is a legal entity, a registration certification or an equivalent authorisation document must be enclosed along with the notification.

Proposed agenda

Proposals

Election of Chairman of the Board (item 6)

Stolkin Helicopters Ltd. has requested the Board of Directors of the Company to call an EGM“to terminate Jorgen Durban's position as a director and chairman of Anoto and to elect a new chairman”. Stolkin Helicopters Ltd. has not informed the Company of any proposal for a new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to issue new ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds (item 7)

The Board of Directors proposes that the EGM authorises the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions during the period until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment, for payment in kind or by way of set-off, to issue ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion into a maximum of 36,873,230 ordinary shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 10 per cent of the share capital and votes, based on the current number of shares in the Company.

The purpose of this authorisation and the reason for any disapplication of the shareholders' preferential rights is to increase the flexibility of the Company to finance the ongoing business and at the same time extend and strengthen the Company's shareholder base of strategic or long term investors. The basis for the issue price shall be according to the prevailing market conditions at the time when shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds are issued.

A valid resolution by the EGM pursuant to the proposal above requires that the resolution be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the EGM.

Other

According to Chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act, at a General Meeting the shareholders are entitled to require information from the Board of Directors and CEO regarding circumstances which may affect items on the agenda and circumstances which may affect the Company's financial situation.

For information on how personal data is processed, see: .

Number of shares and votes in the Company

As of 4 September 2023, the total number of ordinary shares and votes in the Company was 331,859,066. There were no Series C Shares issued. The Company is not holding any own shares.

Stockholm, 4 September 2023

Anoto Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

Attachment

Anoto_Notice EGM_September 2023 SW draft 230901