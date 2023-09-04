Russia's Drone Attack On Odesa Region: 17 Uavs Destroyed, Civilian Objects Damaged

The relevant statement was made by OdRegional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kiper, Russia's drone attack on the Odregion lasted 3.5 hours.

“Seventeen drones were downed by our air defense units. Unfortunately, some targets were hit,” Kiper wrote.

In his words, across several settlements in the Izmail district, warehouse and production facilities were damaged, as well as agricultural machinery and industrial equipment.

The fragments of the downed enemy drones caused several fires in civilian objects. As of 07:00 a.m., rescuers extinguished the fires.

Emergency services continue working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the crimes committed by Russian troops.

Photo: Southern Defense Forces