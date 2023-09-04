Paypoint Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

Monday, 04 September 2023 01:38 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 1st September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:



 Dividend Shares
Award Date: 01/09/2023
Allotment Price: £5.535 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 01/09/2023
Simon Coles 53 3,266
Katy Wilde 82 5,011
Alan Dale 54 3,359
Benjamin Ford 28 1,760
Nicholas Wiles 27 1,666
Mark Latham 19 1,181
Tanya Murphy 20 1,276
Christopher Paul 61 3,757
Antony Sappor 31 1,958
Jo Toolan 80 4,920
Stephen O'Neill 11 703
Anna Holness 11 703
Nick Williams 20 1,191

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138




