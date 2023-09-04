One Killed, Five Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On September 3, 2023, Russians killed one civilian in the Donetsk region, namely in Tykhonivka. Five more people were injured,” Kyrylenko wrote.

Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko noted.

A reminder that, on September 3, 2023, Russians attacked the Donetsk region's Pivnichne, Toretsk and Tykhonivka with artillery. A man, 84, was trapped under the rubble and died. His wife, 85, was taken to hospital with injuries.