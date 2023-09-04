Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of Arco Vara As

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AVara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of September 2023, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of September 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2022 paid out on the 15th of September 2023.
AVara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in theamount of 1 euro cent per share on 15th September 2023. Next confirmed payments are the following: 2 euro cents per share on 15th of December 2023 and 1 euro cent per share on 15th of March 2024.
Tiina Malm
CFO
AVara AS
+372 614 4630
