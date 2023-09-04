Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of Arco Vara As

AVara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in theamount of 1 euro cent per share on 15th September 2023. Next confirmed payments are the following: 2 euro cents per share on 15th of December 2023 and 1 euro cent per share on 15th of March 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

