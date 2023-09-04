Arbor Metals Resumes Exploration Activities Following Wildfire Closure In Quebec

Despite the challenges posed by the wildfire closures, Arbor remains committed to advancing its 2023 exploration program. The company's dedicated team has developed a revised plan that ensures the successful execution of the program while accommodating the delays caused by the wildfires. The strategic adjustments underscore the company's determination to meet its exploration objectives.

Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor expressed his gratitude to the exploration team for their dedication and resilience in devising a comprehensive plan that overcomes the setbacks caused by the wildfire closures. He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the fire and safety crews who worked tirelessly on the front lines to contain the wildfires and protect communities.

"We are immensely thankful to our exploration team for their unwavering commitment and creative problem-solving," said Ferguson. "Their dedication has enabledto adapt and ensure the successful completion of our 2023 exploration program. We also extend our gratitude to the couragefire and safety crews who have been working tirelessly to safeguard the region."

Arbor is excited to resume exploration activities and further advance its JaLithium project . The company's exploration efforts will be focused on studying high-value targets within the project area, building on the momentum generated by the recently announced CV5 lithium pegmatite resource.

"We are eager to get back to work and continue advancing our JaLithium project," added Ferguson. "Our team's resilience and determination, coupled with the support of the fire and safety crews, have positionedto achieve our exploration goals for 2023."

Arbor remains committed to providing regular progress updates as the exploration program unfolds.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jalithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Japroject is contiguto the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.