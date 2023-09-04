Exein To Participate In The Second Annual Cyber Defence And Artificial Intelligence Conference In Prague

Exein to Participate in the Second Annual Cyber Defence and Artificial Intelligence Conference

Exein, a global leader in IoT embedded security, announces its participation in the second annual Cyber Defence and Artificial Intelligence Conference.

ROME, ITALY, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Exein , a global leader in IoT embedded security, is delighted to announce its participation in the second annual Cyber Defence and Artificial Intelligence Conference, taking place on September 6-7, 2023 in Prague.

This prestigievent is held under the auspices of the Rector of the Czech Technical University in Prague (CTU), Professor Vojtěch Petráček, and is supported by the NATO ACT Innovation Hub.

The conference aims to facilitate discussions on the practical implementation, use cases, new trends, and challenges in both artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber defence. Building on the success of the inaugural conference in 2022, this year's event promises to delve deeper into the topics at hand and bring together distinguished speakers from around the globe.

Exein's CEO, Gianni Cuozzo, is scheduled to deliver a speech on September 6, focusing on the role of Embedded Security as a Proactive Defensive Countermeasure. Cuozzo's talk will provide valuable insights into the importance of embedding security measures within devices to proactively defend against cyber threats in the ever-evolving landscape of IoT.

"Participating in this conference is a great honor forat Exein, and we are excited to share our insights and knowledge on proactive defensive measures within the field of IoT security," said Gianni Cuozzo. "We believe that embedded security is a critical component in the fight against cyber threats, and we look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions with other industry experts at this important event."



About Exein:

Exein is a pioneer in IoT embedded security, providing innovative solutions to safeguard connected devices from cyber threats. Comprising a team of specialized engineers and researchers in security, embedded systems development, and machine learning, Exein has created Pulsar, the world's first Extended Detection and Response (XDR) system designed explicitly for IoT device performance and security. Every day the solutions developed by Exein make more than 600.000 devices secure and are adopted by more than 20.000 developers worldwide. Exein is supported in its growth by a group of institutional investors including United Ventures, eCapital and Future Industry Ventures. Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Exein serves clients worldwide across a wide range of industries.

About the Cyber Defence and Artificial Intelligence Conference:

The Cyber Defence and Artificial Intelligence Conference is an annual event that brings together industry experts, academics, and professionals to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and practical implementations of AI and cyber defence. Supported by the NATO ACT Innovation Hub and the Czech Technical University in Prague, the conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing in the ever-evolving fields of AI and cyber security.

Nunzia Cassese

Exein



Visiton social media:

LinkedIn