Ningbo, Zhejiang Sep 3, 2023 (Issuewire)

Gidea PAC , a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary refillable cosmetic packaging. With a growing foon sustainability in the beauty industry, refillable packaging has gained momentum among renowned brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Stella McCartney, and Prada. Embracing this trend, Gidea PAC aims to provide a greener approach to luxury cosmetic packaging .

According to recent data from market research firm The NPD Group, the sales of make-up refills experienced a staggering 364% surge in 2022. This statistic highlights the increasing popularity of refillable options as consumers strive to balance environmental consciousness with their desire for elegant packaging.

Despite the evident importance of sustainability, a recent market survey conducted by Gidea PAC, a sustainable skincare packaging supplier , unveiled a significant gap between consumer interest in sustainable packaging and their actual adoption of refillable products. While 79.3% of respondents emphasized the importance of sustainability in their purchasing decisions, only 23.4% reported currently using refillable skincare products . For personal care items like serums, lotions, and perfumes, the adoption rates were even lower, with just 5% opting for refillable options and less than 1% utilizing perfume refills.

The survey findings shed light on several factors contributing to this gap. Over half of the respondents (50.6%) expressed difficulty in finding available refillable options, while 36.8% cited non-availability from their preferred brands as a deterrent. Concerns regarding product contamination and spillage were also mentioned by 31% of participants, while 17% expressed skepticism about the true sustainability of refills. Notably, the study revealed key incentives that could drive consumer adoption, such as substantial proof of impact (34%), competitive pricing (34%), and the introduction of refillable options by favored brands (43%). Encouragingly, only 4% of respondents stated that they were unlikely to be convinced.

Gidea PAC's refillable cosmetic packaging aims to address these challenges and bridge the gap between sustainability and consumer demand. By offering transparent, collaborative solutions, Gidea PAC seeks to facilitate a shared understanding between brands, retailers, and consumers. The company believes that increased transparency, open collaboration, and a comprehensive understanding of the benefits of refillable packaging will drive positive change in the industry.

Tom Wu, sales manager of Jiali cosmetic, emphasized the need for more transparency, collaboration, and shared understanding between all stakeholders. Gidea PAC echoes this sentiment and is committed to working closely with brands and retailers to implement practical and sustainable refillable options.

Gidea PAC understands that in-store refilling of larger containers represents the most sustainable choice, as acknowledged by both brands and consumers. While this method poses practical challenges, Gidea PAC is dedicated to overcoming logistical barriers and ensuring the seamless implementation of in-store refill systems.

With the introduction of its innovative refillable cosmetic packaging, Gidea PAC is poised to revolutionize the beauty packaging industry by providing sustainable cosmeitc packaging solutions that align with consumer preferences. The company invites brands, retailers, and consumers to join the movement towards a greener future.

About Gidea PAC:

Gidea PAC is a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions for the beauty industry. Committed to environmental stewardship, Gidea PAC offers innovative refillable packaging options that balance luxury and sustainability. By collaborating with brands, retailers, and consumers, Gidea PAC aims to drive positive change and create a greener future for the beauty industry.