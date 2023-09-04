Uae-India Airfares Set To Drop By 15-30 Pc After Sept 14

Dubai: Passengers from to India who had been deferring their travel plans because of high airfares can now breathe easy.

After 3 months of high fares, booking aggregators and travel agents have confirmed that return ticket prices from to India are set to decrease by 15-30 per cent from summertime highs of Dh1,800 to Dh2,600.

Rates are expected to soften after September 14 and remain in the Dh794 to Dh952 range until November 1. These fares will remain consistent on flights to major cities in India. Following this, fares are expected to stay elevated until the second week of January 2024, coinciding with the festival season as well as the New Year rush, say travel agents. Moreover, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates will introduce Premium Economy services to Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 29, coinciding with the beginning of the winter peak season.

Read More:

Basheer Mohammed, General Manager of Europe Travel and Tours, said,“After an expensive summer, especially for average middle-class families, fares are finally stabilising in the India-sector.”



He added,“Currently, fares to the Mumbai and Delhi sectors are from Dh900 to Dh1,200. Fares to South Indian destinations are also in the same price range.”

