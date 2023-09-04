Police: fatality rate from demonstrations in Kirkuk increases to 4

(MENAFN) The fatality rate from demonstrations in Iraq’s northern town of Kirkuk has increased to four, as stated by a police representative on Sunday.



Amir Nuri informed a Turkey-based news agency that 15 additional civilians have been wounded in the objections.



Backers of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) protested in Kirkuk on Saturday to request the reopening a highway connecting the town to Erbil.



The highway was shut by Iraqi Turkmens who dispute the giving of the Joint Operations Command building to the KDP.



Demonstrators closed many streets by flaming tires, pushing the regional administrations to announce a curfew in the town.



Objections erupted in Kirkuk last week after an administration choice to transfer the Kirkuk Operations Command head office to the KDP, which claims that the building was earlier accommodated by them and must be returned to the party.



Peshmerga forces of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) were sent to bases cleared by the Iraqi military in Kirkuk after the emergence of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist faction in 9 years ago.

