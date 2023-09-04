Turkey worries over turmoil killing people in Kirkuk, Iraq

(MENAFN) Turkey on Sunday expressed worry around the turmoil in Iraq’s northern town of Kirkuk, where victims were declared at demonstrations.



"We are saddened and concerned over tensions that have resulted in loss of lives in Kirkuk, which is ancestral homeland of our Turkmen kin," Turkey’s guest Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed a shared news meeting with his Iranian peer Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the capital Tehran.



Turkey requests that Iraqi administrations stop escalating existence of PKK terror faction in Kirkuk, Fidan added.



"The peace and stability of Kirkuk affect the overall peace and stability of Iraq. We see Kirkuk as a symbol of the culture of peaceful coexistence," he also said.



Fidan declared that Kirkuk, a town with an extensive history, has lately dealt with huge struggling as well as slaughters.



"We believe that it is essential to preserve the delicate social balance in this city and ensure equal representation and participation for all groups in governance.



"We have long supported the formula for achieving equal representation and participation of all segments in the city," he continued.

