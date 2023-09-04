Military Aircraft Flight Control Avionics Market To Undertake Strapping Growth By 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Military aircraft flight control Avionics Market by End User and by Aircraft Type Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global military aircraft flight control avionics market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing military fleet of developing countries. Military aircraft avionics systems compromise varielectronic systems and vast array of sensors installed in the aircraft as well as integrated into the cockpit to execute specialized functions such as communication, navigation, and monitoring the aircraft functions. Flight control avionics specializes flight control system. Especially, these components play a vital role during situations of war during which the aircraft operator has to maintain a high level of situational awareness. Currently, advanced military avionics systems include more software and less hardware, which favors the maintenance requirements.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to refrain from mobilizing military personnel to prevent the spread of disease; hence, slowing down military movement and reduced usage of military aircrafts.

The delay in order processing and procurement due to supply chain restrictions caused by the COVID-19 has put hold on all ongoing military aircraft avionics projects.

Governments are diverting all economic resources to combat COVID-19 scenario, at the same time military organizations are left with huge budgetary constraints impacting ongoing aircraft avionics upgradation.

The lockdown and social distancing imposed by authorities to contain the COVID-19 will negatively impact military aircraft avionics system training of the personnel.

Military has been called to aid in COVID-19 crisis by respective countries, consequently diverting all foon civilian aid, rendering combat aircraft avionics impractical in short term.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in retrofit & aircraft upgradation, increase in demand for UAVs for surveillance, and rise in adoption of synthetic vision system (SVS) used to overcome the issues associated with limited outside visibility for the pilot are the factors that drive the global military aircraft flight control avionics market. However, budget constraints for developing countries for military aircraft avionics and expensive R&D in military aircraft avionics hinder the market growth. On the contrary, updates on technical standards in military aviation and employment of software-based military avionics present new pathways in the industry.

The global military aircraft flight control avionics market trends are as follows:

Surge in retrofit and aircraft upgradation

Recently, in 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation announced the production of new versions of legacy electro-optical combat jet avionics systems forallies under terms of a 485 million USD contract. The combat avionics systems will go toallies such as Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Kuwait, Morocco, The Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey. The upgraded versions of avionics system include the low altitude navigation and targeting infrared for night (LANTIRN) navigation pod. The LANTIRN's AN/AAQ-13 navigation pod provides high-speed penetration and precision attack on tactical targets at night and in adverse weather, and contains a terrain-following radar and a fixed thermographic camera, which provides a visual cue and input to the aircraft's flight control system, enabling it to maintain a pre-selected altitude above the terrain and avoid obstacles. Such surge in retrofit and aircraft upgradation is expected to boost the global military aircraft flight control avionics market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military aircraft flight control avionics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military aircraft flight control avionics market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global military aircraft flight control avionics market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global military aircraft flight control avionics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the military aircraft flight control avionics market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the military aircraft flight control avionics market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: L3 Avionics System, Systems plc, Cobham plc, ALTI Aviation, Appareo Systems LLC, The Boeing Company, Genesys Aerosystems., Thales Group, Avidyne Corporation, Apsen Avionics Inc.

By Aircraft Type: Combat Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Rotorcraft, UAVS.

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America(Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM),The Middle East, Africa.



