Ipsen Nominates Pascal Touchon To Its Board Of Directors As New Independent Director

Pascal Touchon is an experienced biotech CEO and pharma leader and is the CEO of ATARA Biotherapeutics. He has previously held leadership positions at Novartis and Servier and has served on the Board of Directors of several biotechs. He brings with him a successful track record inbiotech and global pharma, with 30-pyears of experience. He is a graduate of INSEAD, where he received his MBA.

Following this co-optation, the Board of Directors will remain composed of fourteen directors: seven women1 and seven men, including four independent directors and two directors representing the employees.

Pascal Touchon will be a member of the Nomination Committee, the Innovation and Development Committee and the Audit Committee.

At the next Shareholder's meeting there will be a request for ratification of this decision, which would remain in effect for the remainder of Paul Sekhri's term of office, until the 2026 Shareholder's meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board Marc de Garidel thanks Paul Sekhri for his strong contribution and involvement to Ipsen's Board and Committees over the last five years.

