This month, multiple media outlets reported that sia has operationalized its next-generation RS-28rmat intentinental ballistic missile system (ICBM), asnfirmed by Yuri Borisov, general director of sia's space agency, Rosmos.

Initially slated for deployment by the end of 2022, the ICBM has been in the spotlight following a failed test thatincided with President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine in February 2023.

The RS-28rmat missile system, described as“invincible” by sian President Vladimir Putin, the heavy missile represents a significant leap in sia's ICBM technology.

Arding to Missile Threat , the RS-28rmat is designed to replace sia's aging stock of SS-18tan ICBMs. The RS-28's development began in the 2000s, and after awarding productionntracts in 2011, siapleted its prototype in 2015. It was initially scheduled to enter service in 2018 with 50 missiles on order but technical issues set back that timeline.

Missile Threatys the RS-28rmat is a three-stage, liquid-fueled missile that is 35.3 meters long, 3 meters wide and weighs 208.1 metric tons with a range of 18,000 kilometers.

It can reportedly carry a payload of up to 10 tons, including a possiblebination of 10 large warheads, 16 smaller ones,untermeasures or hypersonic boost-glide vehicles, making it a highly vetile weapon.

The RS-28's payload carrying capacity makes it the world's most deadly missile. Image: sian Government