Russians Again Attack Odesa Region's Izmail District With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 4, 2023, Russian troops launched a repeated drone attack on the Odregion's Izmail district.
The relevant statement was made by OdRegional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy has been attacking the south of the Odregion (Izmail district) with combat drones for about two hours now,” Kiper wrote.
He called on local residents and visitors of the Izmail district to stay in bomb shelters until the air raid alert is cancelled.
MENAFN04092023000193011044ID1107001951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.