Head Of National Bank Of Kazakhstan Dismissed From His Post


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. The head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Pirmatov Galymzhan, has been dismissed from his post, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday.

Pirmatov was appointed chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan on February 3, 2022.

