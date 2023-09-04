Head Of National Bank Of Kazakhstan Dismissed From His Post

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. The head of
the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Pirmatov Galymzhan, has been
dismissed from his post, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday.
Pirmatov was appointed chairman of the National Bank of
Kazakhstan on February 3, 2022.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107001949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.