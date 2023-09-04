Kazakhstan Elects New Head Of National Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. Members of the
Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan have elected a new chairman
of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
Timur Suleymanov was elected chairman of the National Bank by
unanimdecision of the senators.
Suleymanov's candidacy was introduced by the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier today Pirmatov Galymzhan was dismissed from the post of
chairman of the National Bank by the relevant decree of
Tokayev.
