Monday, 04 September 2023 01:33 GMT

Kazakhstan Elects New Head Of National Bank


9/4/2023 1:03:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. Members of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan have elected a new chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Timur Suleymanov was elected chairman of the National Bank by unanimdecision of the senators.

Suleymanov's candidacy was introduced by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier today Pirmatov Galymzhan was dismissed from the post of chairman of the National Bank by the relevant decree of Tokayev.

MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107001948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search