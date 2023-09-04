Rise Of Elves And Top Filipino Influencers Team Up For Groundbreaking Nft Collaboration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rise of Elves, the highly anticipated blockchain gaming sensation, has set the gaming world abuzz with its latest announcement of a dynamic collaboration with four renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs): Jong Madaliday, Chyse Wonderland, Kimshymoves, and Sean Al. This groundbreaking partnership is poised to revolutionize the gaming landscape and redefine the way players engage with their favorite influencers.
The collaboration between Rise of Elves and these influential personalities will yield the release of four distinct NFTs, each representing a KOL. These exclusive NFTs will grant holders access to unparalleled content, rewards, and exclusive participation in upcoming events and promotions. This collaboration presents an extraordinary opportunity for enthusiasts to not only engage with their favorite KOLs but also contribute to the evolution of Rise of Elves.
Under the terms of the collaboration, each KOL will create their own unique NFT, which will grant holders access to exclusive content and rewards, as well as the ability to participate in future events and promotions. The NFTs will be sold through a presale event, with the proceeds going to support the development of Rise of Elves.
The presale event unfolds in two stages:
First Stage: The goal is to sell 5,000 NFTs valued at 500 ROE during the initial 120 days. Each NFT is priced at 10 ROE. If this target isn't met, an extension of 30 days will be offered, with refunds available if necessary.
Second Stage: Upon successfully selling NFTs worth 500 ROE, the project advances to the second stage, where a sale of 5,000 ROE is targeted. Upon achieving this milestone, the influencer's in-game hero will be introduced after 60 days.
Our NFT presale is set to begin on September 01, 2023, and it will run for an exciting 120-day first stage. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own unique NFTs that promise to be a true collector's delight.
To participate in the NFT presale, follow these steps:
1. Create an Account: Visit the Rise of Elves website and create your account. This is your gateway to the world of Elves and their amazing NFTs.
2. Purchase ROE Tokens: In order to secure your NFTs, you'll need to purchase ROE tokens. These tokens will be used as currency for the presale.
3. Grab Your NFTs: The NFTs will be sold in exchange for ROE tokens.
Featured NFTs
Jong Madaliday's NFT Premier Sale:
Chyse Wonderland's NFT Premier Sale:
Kimshymoves's NFT Premier Sale:
Sean Al's NFT Premier Sale:
Don't miss this chance to be part of the Rise of Elves NFT presale event! The world of Elves and their unique NFTs awaits.
For a detailed breakdown of the event mechanics, please click .
