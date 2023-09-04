Actor Bobby Deol Inaugurates 2023 Session At Aaft University, Raipur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raipur, 26th August – The palpable energy of new beginnings filled the air as AAFT University in Raipur unveiled its 2023 academic session in a grand inauguration ceremony. The prestigievent was graced by the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an internationally acclaimed media personality and the Chancellor of AAFT University.
Bobby Deol, the esteemed actor known for his iconic roles in blockbuster movies such as“Barsaat,”“Race 3,”“Gupt – The Hidden Truth,”“Kareeb,”“Soldier,”“Dilagi,”“Badal,”“Ajnabi,”“Humraaz,” and his recent venture in the TV serial“Aashram,” was the chief guest of this momentoccasion. Mr. Deol shared his invaluable insights and experiences from the realms of the media and entertainment industry with the eager and enthusiastic students. He graciously answered questions posed by the students, providing them with a glimpse into the world of entertainment.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Bobby Deol stated,“I am privileged to inaugurate the new session of AAFT University at Raipur. It's a wonderful opportunity for me to meet the young, enthusiastic students who are here to shape their careers in varifields of business.”
AAFT University, under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, has an impressive legacy of three decades in education. It boasts a global alumni network of thirty thousand students hailing from 145 countries who are now shining as brand ambassadors in their respective industries. AAFT University is recognized as a case study in twenty-seven countries worldwide, and it holds the distinction of creating nine World Records. Notably, it is the institution most frequently honored for its creativity, exclusivity, and pioneering role in skill development in India.
Addressing the students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized,“The time has come for all ofto step out of our comfort zones and work diligently in our chosen fields to propel our nation to greater heights. Success does not come without dedication, punctuality, and regularity. Well-educated and trained students have vast opportunities to soar to new horizons.”
The event witnessed the presence of the entire administrative and academic leadership of AAFT University, including Directors, Deans, and Faculty members.
The inauguration of the 2023 session at AAFT University in Raipur marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the aspiring students, where they will receive world-class education and training to excel in their chosen fields. With the guidance of distinguished personalities like Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the valuable insights shared by Bobby Deol, this session promises to be a remarkable one.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
MENAFN04092023003198003206ID1107001945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.