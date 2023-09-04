Call For More Community Engagement To Educate People On Road Radars

Doha, Qatar: As the new Ministry of Interior traffic surveillance initiatives kicked in yesterday, many road users and drivers are still unaware of the radar system.

The Peninsula discovered that many drivers are still using their mobile phones despite the announcement. Along several major highways across the country, notably the Corniche Street, Al Dafna, and Al Waab roads, many drivers could be seen with one hand on the steering and the other scrolling on their phones or texting.

Some drivers told The Peninsula that they weren't aware the new initiative kicked in today, with several calling for a more far-reaching and community-targeted awareness approach.

The MoI recently announced that it would use radar technology and surveillance cameras to monitor motorists using mobile phones and neglecting seat belts while driving. According to the Ministry, the surveillance technology will operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week. It can automatically detect when seat belts are not worn and if drivers are using a mobile phone.

“I know there are traffic and surveillance cameras on the roads, but I haven't come across any news lately about the system being put towards monitoring mobile phone use and seat belt defaulters,” an accountant, who spoke anonymously, told The Peninsula.

“I belong to several community groups, and we don't have the information yet," he said.



He added:“Now that I have heard, I'll check the MoI's social media page because people need to know this. The problem is quite prominent in Qatar, and I hope this brings people's attention to the dangers of using their mobile phones while driving.”

Speaking to The Peninsula, an African community leader said the MoI needs to partner with representatives from the community to get the information across.

He said most people don't check social media, and others don't read the news unless the community notifies them or it directly impacts their daily lives.

“Sometimes the language barrier can be a factor, but this is where the community collaborates and spreads the information. I am not saying the Ministry isn't doing enough because most people get too caught up with work, but the community has always been a conduit for wider reach,” he said.

In an interview with The Peninsula last year, the Director of Qatar Transportation and Traffic Safety Center (QTTSC) at Qatar University, Dr. Mohammed Y Al Qaradawi, said the Centre conducted an online survey which discovered that of the 256 respondents, only 13% said they never used their mobile phones for calls in their last 10 driving trips.

In 2018, through the General Directorate of Traffic, the Ministry announced that mobile phone engagement while driving would attract a fine of QR500.

It modified a previban on 'talking on mobile phone while driving.'

Also, in 2021, a traffic official, while speaking to Qatar Radio, disclosed that the authorities had enabled a CCTV camera system to catch people using mobile phones while driving.

That same year, an official of the General Directorate of Traffic, while addressing a webinar, said about 80 to 90% of traffic accidents are caused by mobile phones while driving, especially on highways.