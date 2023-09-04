Vehicle Air Deflector Scope For Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Vehicle Air Deflector Market by Material , by Application , Heavy Commercial Vehicle and by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vehicle air deflector prevents the running air from affecting the stability of the vehicle when the windows are unnecessarily open, and it also reduces the vehicle drag. The air deflector helps to direct the air flow from the vent hooked to the ventilation system and connect it to variways. Moreover, the air deflector improves the efficiency of aerodynamics since, vehicle design and aerodynamics plays a significant role in reducing the vehicle drag, focusing more on the design of vehicle air deflectors. During low speeds, it is retracted and enables air to flow beneath the vehicle. It prevents the rushing air from entering the vehicle and gives the vehicle a better look. Furthermore, the air deflectors also improve the fuel economy by reducing the total drag force on the vehicle while in motion. The energy consumption is reduced by subdividing the running air through the deflectors. In addition, the air deflectors play a magnificent role in partially opening the windows and allowing fresh air in the vehicle. The intake of fresh air further eases the function of air conditioning system and reduces the load on engine.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic government across all the major countries have announced lockdown and variother strict regulations. Thus, vehicle air deflectors market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, with a drop in the product demand due to the lockdown imposed by governments worldwide. The pandemic has led to shutdown of manufacturing units in the automobile sector tdelaying the production and weakening the sale of automotive air deflectors. Moreover, due to the lockdown there was unavailability of raw materials required for manufacturing vehicle air deflector which further disrupted the process. Since the outbreak, curfews have been imposed in almost every country, wherein only a few authorized individuals are allowed to travel, resulting in further decline in the sale of automobiles. Also, due to social distancing norms and other restrictions there was unavailability of labour for manufacturing at the factories. However, new innovations along with the rise in the production of vehicles, and the heavy demand for advanced & luxury features in vehicles can boost the expansion rate of the vehicle air deflector market .

Top Impacting Factors

.Rise in stringent government environmental regulations, rise in vehicle production with enhanced safety features, and rise in vehicle sales globally is expected to drive growth of the market.

.However, high initial cost and fluctuating prices of raw materials might hamper growth of the market.

.Moreover, rise in downsizing the vehicle weight, rise in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and better vehicle control at higher speed act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Market Trends

Rise in downsizing the vehicle weight

Due to rise in government regulations regarding environment to reduce pollution and making the world greener. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on reducing the vehicle weigh to improve the fuel efficiency. Since, the fuel-efficient vehicles tend to cause less pollution. Usually, the vehicle deflector is made up of steel and aluminium but currently the manufactures are shifting towards carbon fibre. For instance, carbon fibre is lighter in weight, more durable and stronger compared to steel and aluminium air deflector. Moreover, it is expected that demand of carbon fibre air deflector will increase since a number of OEMs using to carbon fibre is rising. Therefore, the demand of carbon fibre in manufacturing vehicle deflector for reducing vehicle weight is expected to drive growth of vehicle air deflector market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the vehicle air deflector market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the vehicle air deflector market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the vehicle air deflector market growth scenario.

.The report provides detailed vehicle air deflector market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the vehicle air deflector market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the vehicle air deflector market?

.What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

.What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in vehicle air deflector market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Vehicle Air Deflector Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : FARAD Group, Lund International, HEKO Group, DGA, Altair Engineering Inc., Spoiler Factory, Piedmont Plastics Inc., Hatcher Components Ltd., Climair UK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation

By Material : Acrylic, ABS Plastic, Plastic Steel, Hard Plastic Resin, Others

By Application : Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Type : Window Deflectors, Sunroof Deflectors, Bug Deflectors

By Region : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



