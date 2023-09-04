Long-Range Drone Package Delivery Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

Allied Market Research - Logo

Long-Range Drone Package Delivery Market by Duration, Short Duration by Package Size and by Solution Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global long-range drone package delivery market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for faster delivery system. Long-range drone package delivery implies delivery of packages, food, and other goods using drones. Long-range aerial delivery drones can travel over 25 kilometers in a single charge to enable instantanedelivery of products after their online purchase. Moreover, the tech & e-commerce giants such as Alphabet, Amazon, Dominos, and Walmart are hailing it as future of delivery services capable of delivering products hassle free to the consumers. Further, long-range drone delivery enables range of service and operability in remote locations, rural environments, and emergency relief package delivery services, among others.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors to comply with government enforced lockdown all over the world to slow down the spread of the virus.

Drone package delivery system has witnessed an upsurge since the implementation of the lockdown to deliver the essentials such as food and medicine to customers as their homes.

Drone manufacturers are however facing production down time due to lack of site of access restrictions and supply chain disruption of drone components due to government measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The drone delivery service providers are unable to procure more drones from the drone manufacturers to keep up with the demand for drone package delivery.

Drone usage for street surveillance by police to maintain public order has also witnessed a huge increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge in usage of inteof things (IoT) in drone delivery system, demand for faster delivery, and rise in carbon emission-free transport solutions are the factors that drive the global drone package delivery market. However, limited drone operability in harsh weather and near high-rise buildings hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developments in drone technology, reduced cost for consumers, and addition of giant market players in drone delivery ecosystem present new pathways in the industry.

The global drone package delivery market trends are as follows:

Rise in carbon emission-free transport solutions

Recently, in 2020, Zipline (medical product delivery company headquartered in California, US) launched long-range drone delivery of COVID-19 supplies in the US. Zipline has been working with theFederal Aviation Administration (FAA) on small-scale pilot projects over the past few years to prove out the drone delivery concept, but progress has been slow. However, now that COVID-19 has put additional stress on thehealth care system, the FAA has granted an emergency waiver to the regulations preventing operation of beyond line-of-sight autonomdrone delivery service through controlled airspace, hence making it the first of its kind in the US. Zipline uses fully autonomfixed-wing drones to deliver 1.8 KG of cargo up to 80 KM away, dropping the cargo via parachute and then returning to base. Further, Zipline's initial deliveries include personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gowns, and gloves, but the drones are capable of delivering variother packages that could potentially help with testing, drug trials, and vaccine distribution. Hence, rise in carbon emission-free transport solutions is expected to boost the global long-range drone package delivery market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global long-range drone package delivery industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global long-range drone package delivery market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global long-range drone package delivery market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global long-range drone package delivery market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the long-range drone package delivery market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the long-range drone package delivery market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Zipline, United Parcel Service of America Inc., Boeing, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Drone Scan, Cheetah Logistics Technology, AmazonInc., BIZZBY.

By Duration: Long Duration (>30 Minutes), Short Duration (<30 Minutes)

By Package Size: < 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms, > 5 Kilograms

By Solution: Service, Software, Platform, Infrastructure

By Region:North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa

