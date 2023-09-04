Automotive Immobilizer Scope For Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

AMR Logo

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- An automotive immobilizer is a state-of-the-art anti-theft system which is fitted in the electrical control unit (ECU) of the vehicle. It is an electronic security appliance which prevents the engine from operating unless the appropriate key is inserted into the ignition. Moreover, the automotive key fob has two types, namely a digital coded key or a smart key inserted with a radio frequency identification (RFID) transponder that sends signal to immobilizer control unit. Automotive immobilizer is an electronic chip embedded into the ECU of the automobile. So, when the key is inserted into the ignition or a smart key fob is brought into the vehicle, the key transmits an electronic code to the vehicle. The engine will only start if the code in the transponder chip inside the key matches the code in vehicle's immobilizer, this reduces the chances of vehicle theft that is carried out by passing the ignition system. Furthermore, the immobilizer also integrates the transmission of data for remote keyless entry system, tire pressure monitoring system, and passive start & entry system into a single receiver control module which will increase the safety of automobile.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic the government of major countries have announced lockdown and variother restrictions. Therefore, due to lockdown the vehicle manufacturing worldwide was halted. Similarly, manufacturing of automotive immobilizer has stopped since the demand was disrupted due halt in automobile manufacturing. Also, the raw material required for automotive immobilizer was not available which delayed the process. Furthermore, due to social distancing norm and other restrictions there was unavailability of any labour. Automotive immobilizer is an evolving segment in the field of vehicle security which got negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Moreover, when the world stood still due to lockdown a spike in vehicle theft was seen. Thus, the need better vehicle system will drive growth of automotive immobilizer system post the pandemic.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in vehicle theft, rise in vehicle production with enhanced vehicle protection system, and cheaper insurance for vehicle equipped with anti-theft technologies are expected to drive growth of the market.

However, fear of malfunctioning of the system and high replacement cost of electronic immobilizers & smart keys can hamper the growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in demand for anti-theft system, government regulations & making automotive immobilizer mandatory for vehicles, and rise in R&D for better security solutions act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Market Trends

Rise in R&D for better security solutions

With the improvement in technology simultaneously the different ways vehicle thefts are also increasing. Therefore, companies have to do constant R&D to find new and better security solutions. For instance, Continental AG's immobilizer unit can be linked with remote keyless entry system and its passive keyless entry system with smart phones. Moreover, the company exploring on integrating other vehicle functions such as tire pressure monitoring system with vehicle access control. Thus, all these factors can act as an opportunity for growth of automotive immobilizer system market.

High replacement cost of electronic immobilizers & smart keys

There are varicomponents in automotive immobilizer which is required for providing better security tthis increases the cost of the system. Therefore, the system comes pre-installed by original equipment manufacturer (OEM). For instance, during any malfunction of the system or in case the vehicle key gets lost then it is important to replace the immobilizer system for security purpose. Thus, replacement of immobilizer system is very expensive tit might hamper growth of automotive immobilizer system market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive immobilizer market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive immobilizer market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive immobilizer market growth scenario.

.The report provides detailed automotive immobilizer market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive immobilizer market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the automotive immobilizer market?

.What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

.What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive immobilizer market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Automotive Immobilizer Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : TRW Automotive, Hella Group, Valeo, ALPS Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi, Continental AG, Wabco, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch GmbH

By Type : OEM, Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type : Passenger Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

