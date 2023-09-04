Commander Tarnavskyi: 249 Russian Invaders Eliminated In Tavria Direction In Past Day

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian artillery units have completed 1,328 fire missions in the Tavia direction. In particular, the enemy lost 76 soldiers in killed, 170 in injured, and three invaders were taken prisoner.

“About 20 enemy military equipment units were destroyed, namely one tank, one armored fighting vehicle, five artillery systems and mortars, one anti-tank guided missile, one unmanned aerial vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, and one special equipment unit,” Tarnavskyi wrote.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian ammunition depots.