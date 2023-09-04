War Update: 30 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Thirty military clashes have occurred on the front over the past day. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, where they are gaining a foothold and carrying out counterbattery measures.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit 10 enemy artillery systems in firing position and one surface-to-air missile system.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched one missile strike and 78 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements 47 times. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

“Last night Russia launched another air attack on Ukraine, having used the Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. The consequences of that terrorist attack being checked now. The threat of Russian missile and air strikes is persisting all over Ukraine,” the General Staff noted.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders launched an air strike near the Kharkiv region's Strilecha. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy mortar and artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian shelling affected such settlements as the Kharkiv region's Topoli, Dvorichanske, Berestove, Kolodiazne and Kyslivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Cherneshchyna; the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne and Vesele. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora , Ozarianivka, Kurdiumivka and Pivnichne. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces continue holding back Russia's onslaught near the Donetsk region's Marinka. Enemy artillery strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Pryiutne.

The enemy launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russians launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Antonivka, Mykolaivka and Olhivka. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected such settlements as Mykilske, Dmytrivka, Mykolaivka, Bilozerka and Kherson.