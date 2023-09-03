Arsenal Snatch Stoppage Time Victory Over Man United

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
LONDON, 3rd September, 2023 (WAM) -- Declan Rice and Gabriel Jescored goals in stoppage time to help Arsenal defeat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.
Alejandro Garnacho broke free to score in the closing minutes of a dramatic game, giving United the chance to win it themselves, but a tight VAR offside call prevented it.
Instead, it was the £105 million player from Arsenal who scored the game-winner. He expertly controlled a corner at the back post before firing a volley off Jonny Evans, 35, and past Andre Onana.
Moments afterwards, Jebroke free, leaving Diogo Dalot and United on the ground. Last season, Eddie Nketiah delivered an injury-time knockout blow to Manchester United. It was a Rice-Jeone-two this time.
