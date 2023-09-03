Italy's Eni Plans To Invest $7.7 Billion In Egypt

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
CAIRO, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Italian energy giant Eni plans to invest some $7.7 billion in Egypt within the next four years, according to Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi.
This came after the Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El Sisi received the company's CEO Claudio Descalzi today.
The Egyptian president praised the large number of activities the Italian energy giant is currently undertaking in Egypt.
MENAFN03092023000061011009ID1107001858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.