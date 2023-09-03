Italy's Eni Plans To Invest $7.7 Billion In Egypt

CAIRO, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Italian energy giant Eni plans to invest some $7.7 billion in Egypt within the next four years, according to Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi.



This came after the Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El Sisi received the company's CEO Claudio Descalzi today.

The Egyptian president praised the large number of activities the Italian energy giant is currently undertaking in Egypt.