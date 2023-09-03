Cabinet Approves 2024-2028 National Strategy For Juvenile Justice

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabon Sunday approved the National Strategy for Juvenile Justice for 2024-2028. The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, tasked the National Council for Family Affairs with disseminating the strategy to relevant ministries, as well as public and private institutions, so that it can be implemented and adopted within executive action plans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The Cabalso referred ambassadors Areej Hawamdeh, Ali Kayed and Ibrahim Austa Al Madani for retirement in recognition of the legal retirement age.
