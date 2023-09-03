Arab Bank Honoured For 'Back To School' Programme Supporting Students With Cancer

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC), on Sunday honoured Arab Bank in recognition of its unwavering support for the "Back to School" programme over the past six years. Arab Bank CEO Randa Al Sadek received the award. The Back to School initiative, managed in partnership with the Ministry of Education, aims to enable cancer patients at the KHCC to continue their education during treatment. During the 2022-2023 academic year, the programme provided educational opportunities to 540 students and referred six students to specialised learning facilities. Furthermore, 52 students received laptops and 40 received tablets for distance learning.
