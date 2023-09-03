King Accepts Credentials Of New Ambassadors

King Abdullah accepted the credentials of ambassadors Márcio Fagundes do Nascimento of Brazil, Alexander Sporys of the Czech Republic, Bertram von Moltke of Germany, and Slavko Matanovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty also accepted the credentials of ambassadors Yael Lempert of the United States, and Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas of the European Union, as well as non-resident ambassador José Jesús Guillermo Betancourt Rivera of Peru.



Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony.

