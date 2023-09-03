King Accepts Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday accepted the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to Jordan, during a ceremony at Basman Palace.
King Abdullah accepted the credentials of ambassadors Márcio Fagundes do Nascimento of Brazil, Alexander Sporys of the Czech Republic, Bertram von Moltke of Germany, and Slavko Matanovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty also accepted the credentials of ambassadors Yael Lempert of the United States, and Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas of the European Union, as well as non-resident ambassador José Jesús Guillermo Betancourt Rivera of Peru.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony.
Click here to view photos of new
ambassadors
MENAFN03092023000028011005ID1107001721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.