-art can include everything from Paleolithic rock art to impressive digital photographs of wildlife. However, the environmental crisis we are currently experiencing has given rise to a new art movement that goes beyond capturing and depicting nature, as it did in the past, and turns nature into the work itself.

tainability in Art – Environmentallynsci Creativity

tainable art can be defined in a variety of ways, as can most aspects of the art world. Some artists are primarilyncerned with expressing environmental issues, while otherse environmentally friendly materials and studio practices in their work. tainable art isn't t limited to visual arts; it's also prevalent in architecture and fashion, among others.

Aluminum andpper wire (2006) by El Anatsui; Cliff from Arlington, Virginia,A, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimediamons

The world is increasingly aware of the importance of the climate crisis, which has prompted several artists tobine art and tainability. tainability is a central theme through which artists highlight these issues in their work, and through their work they have a real impact on publicnsciness.

Many artists began to challenge the traditional gallery model as early as the 1970s, creating site-specific worksing the land and the environment as a medium. These works were called Land Art, Earth Art, or Earthworks. Arguably the most fam example of Land art is Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty (1970).

Spiral Jetty (1970) by Robert Smithson; Retis, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimediamons

Smithson created one of the most fam environmental installations on the shore of the Greatlt Lake in Utah by forming a spiral shape with more than 6,000 tons of earth and blt rock. The massive spiral was 460 meters long and 4,6 meters wide and the aim was for the work to interact with the changingnditions of the water, land, and wind in the landscape, and over time to disintegrate and be a part of the landscape.

Taking art out of the gallery space into nature was still a relatively new idea in Western art and Smithson's work inspired many other artists to pursue Land art. Some other artists fam for Land art in this era include Andy Goldsworthy and Agnes Denes. Manyntemporary artists stille Land art as a type of art to deal with issues around the environment and tainability.

Exhibition at West Yorkshire Sculpture Park (2007) by Andy Goldsworthy; Nicholas Smale from Stockport, UK, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimediamons

The following is a list of some of the best-known artists from this artistic movement: