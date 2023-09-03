Qatar Takes Part In Preparatory Meeting Of Arab Panel On Cultural And Natural Heritage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 16th preparatory meeting of the Arab Expert Committee on Cultural and Natural Heritage began in Kuwait Sunday, with the participation of Qatar.
In his speech during the meeting, Acting Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters in Kuwait Dr Mohamed al-Jassar said the two-day meeting aims to unify efforts for a unified Arab position in presenting the files of cultural and natural heritage in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), pointing out that the meeting will discuss three files for Arab cities, before presenting them to the meeting of the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) scheduled to take place in Riyadh in mid-September.
He noted that the meeting will discuss the file of the Uruq Bani Ma'arid Natural Reserve in Saudi Arabia, the file of Tel al-Sultan in the State of Palestine, and the file of Djerba Island in Tunisia as world heritage. It will also discuss heritage sites in Arab countries that are in danger, especially those located in Palestine. A panel discussion will also be held on the reality of world heritage in Arab countries.
Director of the Department of International Co-operation in Qatar Museums Dr Fatima al-Sulaiti said that the meeting would strengthen Arab files and natural and cultural heritage, unify and co-ordinate opinions among Arab countries, raise special problems regarding endangered heritage, and try to find solutions.
Al-Sulaiti noted that Qatar has a file registered on the UneWorld Heritage List, which is Al Zubarah Fort, one of the most prominent historical military castles, and said it is also seeking to include another file on the list, which is Khor Al Udayd.
