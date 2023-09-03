Beth Nahrain 2Nd Annual Writers Of Mesopotamia Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Last year's conference
The Chaldean Cultural Center is having its 2nd Annual Beth Nahrain Conference. This year's event will be FREE and held at the Chaldean Community Foundation. The purpose of this conference is to foster a constructive dialogue, enablingto delve into the rich history, current realities, and future prospects of the Chaldean community.” - Weam Namou
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Chaldean Cultural Center and Museum is having its 2nd Annual Beth Nahrain Conference for Writers of Mesopotamia. This free half-day conference will be held on Saturday, November 11 from 10 am - 2 pm at the Chaldean Community Foundation in Sterling Heights, Michigan. There will be presentations from poets, novelists, journalists, academics and language researchers on Chaldeans and Mesopotamia.
The CCC has once again organized this half-day conference for writers of Mesopotamian ancestry to meet and present their work to the public. The conference will be held in-person with a possible online option.
The name of the conference is inspired by the Aramaic phrase that means“between two rivers,” Beth Nahrain. This name designates the region around the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in Mesopotamia.
The featured writers include poets, novelists, journalists, academics, and language researchers. Their names and bios will be announced in early October 2023. You can visit our website for updated information (Program Page)
Date of Event: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 10 am - 2 pm
Location:
Chaldean Community Foundation
3601 15 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Weam Namou
Chaldean Cultural Center
+1 248-681-5050
What does Beth Nahrain mean to you?
