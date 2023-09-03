Kazakhstan Looking For Investments To Boost Dev't, Exploration Of New Gas Fields

He said the government is working to increase domestic gas supply, build new gas processing plants and handle full utilization of existing processing capacities.

"In this regard, it is necessary to take measures to attract investment in the exploration and development of new gas fields, as well as to finalize the draft Comprehensive Plan for the development of major oil and gas and petrochemical projects until 2027," he said.

On Friday, in his address to the people, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that expanding the resource base of marketable gas is a priority task for the government and the national gas company.

"It is necessary to accelerate the construction of new gas processing plants and to fully involve existing processing capacities in the circulation. Our oil and gas giants-Tengiz, Kashagan, Karachaganak-must be reliable suppliers of affordable gas. Attracting investment in the exploration and development of new gas fields is also important," he said.