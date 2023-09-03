Kazakhstan Looking For Investments To Boost Dev't, Exploration Of New Gas Fields

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. Kazakhstan is
looking to attract investments for exploration and development of
new gas fields, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said
at a government meeting, Trend reports.
He said the government is working to increase domestic gas
supply, build new gas processing plants and handle full utilization
of existing processing capacities.
"In this regard, it is necessary to take measures to attract
investment in the exploration and development of new gas fields, as
well as to finalize the draft Comprehensive Plan for the
development of major oil and gas and petrochemical projects until
2027," he said.
On Friday, in his address to the people, President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that expanding the resource base of
marketable gas is a priority task for the government and the
national gas company.
"It is necessary to accelerate the construction of new gas
processing plants and to fully involve existing processing
capacities in the circulation. Our oil and gas giants-Tengiz,
Kashagan, Karachaganak-must be reliable suppliers of affordable
gas. Attracting investment in the exploration and development of
new gas fields is also important," he said.
