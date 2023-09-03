Nccal's Cultural Summer Festival Opens At Sheikh Jaber Theater

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Under auspices of Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi, the 15th cultural summer festival "Saifi-15) of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) kicked off on the stage of Sheikh Jaber Theater on Sunday.
The event, which lasts until September 17, aims to foster the skills of youth during the summer holiday, said NCCAL's Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar in a speech on behalf of the minister.
The festival takes place three weeks after NCCAL celebrated the golden jubilee of the issuance of the Amiri decree to found the Council," he said, noting that the event is one of the main activities on NCCAL's annual agenda.
NCCAL drew up its five-year strategy (2023-2028) in keeping with the country's vision for sustainable development based on good governance, fostering talents and innovative economy, AL-Jassar added.
The agenda of Saifi-15 includes seminars, cultural discussions on poetic and music topics, theatrical plays, and cultural and heritage exhibitions at the National Library, the National Museum and Avenues Mall. (end)
