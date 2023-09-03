Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A decree is issued to appoint Dr. Adel Al-Manea as Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research and Fahad Al-Jarallah as Minister of Finance.
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior wans that abusers of social media will face a legal action.
ABU DHABI -- With the successful undocking of the Dragon from the ISS, the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi and six crewmates start journey back to Earth.
ALGIERS -- The floods caused by last night's torrential rains claim eight lives in Algeria.
MOSCOW -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replaces minister of defense Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov. (end) gb
