Moldovan President Condemns Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Port Infrastructure

She said this in a post on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“I strongly condemn Russia's brutal attack on port infrastructure in Odregion. Russia must be held accountable for every piece of infrastructure destroyed. My thoughts are with all those affected,” she wrote.

Sandu assured that Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 3, the Russian invaders launched several attacks using Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 22 out of 25 enemy drones.

As a result of the drone attack, port infrastructure was hit, two people were injured in Odregion.

Photo: Facebook/Maia Sandu