Hanwha At Mspo: Showcasing Advanced Autonomous Defense Solutions To European Partners

Unmanned Ground Combat Vehicle with TAipers at MSPO

With a commitment to aid in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and to bolster the security of European partners, Hanwha will feature advanced land and naval defense solutions to address the rising need for effective deterrence measures following the Ukraine War. According to McKinsey's projections, NATO's defense expenditures will increase by €300–400 billion over the next few years.

Hanwha has been cooperating with European nations such as Poland, Finland, and Norway.

In particular, the company has proven to be a dependable partner with Poland, providing a total of 48 K9PL SPHs to the Polish Armed Forces as part of three tranches to fil the gap from transferring artillery systems to Ukraine.

Hanwha Aerospace founded its European subsidiary in the first half of this year and has been fully operational since the second. The goal is to work with Poland on local production and use it as a springboard for export sales to other European partners.

The following is a list of Hanwha's key products and solutions that will be displayed at the event.

BREVIS-EOD: For the first time, Hanwha features the cutting-edge technologies that integrate explosive ordnance detection robots with mine detectors. The new robot, which are soon to be mass-produced in Korea, stand out as viable solutions for future post-war reconstruction efforts. This robot, developed by Agency for Defense Development(ADD), is expected to usher in a dramatic shift toward faster and safer mine detection without the need for military personnel. Currently, the majority of mine detecting devices require human soldiers to operate their own equipment

BREVIS-EOD is a versatile tool that can cut border walls, open passages, and search for subsurface facilities. It can detect and mark all types of mines and destroy embedded explosives with a recoilless water cannon operated remotely. Beyond explosives detection and removal, it has superior surveillance capabilities, including the ability to identify humans from a distance and detect nocturnal activities.

Unmanned Ground Combat Vehicle:

The Unmanned Ground Combat Vehicle(UGCV) will make its debut, with the goal of transforming border operations such as search, reconnaissance, and vigilance by fulfilling tasks that have historically been undertaken by frontline forces. This vehicle is equipped with innovative technologies for self-navigation on unmarked terrains, detection of multiple targets from several kilometers distant, day and night, and detection of individual targets with pinpoint accuracy. It can implement operations with greater stealth than conventional military vehicles due to its hybrid power unit.

TAipers, a guided air-to-ground missile designed for the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) of the Korean Air Force, has been converted for use as a surface-to-surface missile on the Vehicle. It features offensive vehicle-destroying capabilities as well as qualities that improve combatant survivability in high-risk areas.

Redback -

is an advanced Infantry Fighting Vehicle equipped with cutting-edge protection technologies, such as Iron Fist's hard-kill active protection system, and Iron Vision's "see-through" helmet-mounted display. It incorporates the Composite Rubber Track to reduce noise and vibration, resulting in a more comfortable ride for its crew. Australia has recently selected the Redback producer Hanwha as the preferred bidder to replace its fleet of armored personnel carriers.

Unmanned Submersibles: Hanwha Systems presents two autonomunderwater vehicles as a naval security solution. 1) The AutonomUnderwater Vehicle (AUV) Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) is designed to systematically survey the seabed environment. 2) The Side Scan Sonar (SSS) AUV can develop three-dimensional terrain visualizations even in muddy waters.

KSS-III Batch II: Hanwha Ocean displays cutting-edge submarine, KSS-III(Jangbogo-III)

Batch-II, aimed at European customers. The distinguishing characteristic of Batch-II submarine is its innovative propulsion system, which is fueled by lithium-ion batteries that have three times the endurance of conventional lead-acid batteries. This huge improvement in battery longevity, combined with an air-independent propulsion technology, enables these submarines to stay submerged for longer periods of time.

About Hanwha Aerospace



