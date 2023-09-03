Al Sharq Unveils New Look For Print, Digital Editions

Doha, Qatar: The leading Qatari Arabic newspaper Al Sharq has launched a new phase in its media journey to keep pace with the modern era.

Al Sharq came out with a new look in its paper version, while the website appeared in a distinctive and interactive way with an update to all Al Sharq digital platforms.

This step came in celebration of the 36th anniversary of the founding of Al Sharq newspaper and within the framework of the keenness of Editor-in-Chief Jaber Al Harami, to advance Al Sharq's media journey to broad horizons that emulate the times and touch the essence of the digital revolution by creating integration between the paper and digital versions.

Al Sharq newspaper, which was launched in 1987 with a national and ethical charter, strict professionalism, and high credibility, witnessed successive leaps in development and creativity in journalistic work, led qualitative media, social, cultural and intellectual initiatives, and always kept pace with the journalistic scene in all its details.

The inauguration of the new phase confirms the ability of Al Sharq to overcome the challenges that faced print newspapers in the last decade, the most recent of which was the phase of forced cessation of paper printing, the decline in revenues, and reducing cadres and competencies.

Jaber Al Harami said that Al Sharq has regained the initiative to present its readers with a new look, and with an ambitivision, based on interactive development that will not stop at the limits of form and content, but rather is a continuprocess of development in the print version, the website and digital platforms.

He said that this is based on interaction with the needs of society and readers, so that Al Sharq remains a pioneer in providing the best, newest, and finest in form, tools and content.

The new appearance coincides with the launch of a series of distinguished media projects, most notably the launch of the“Nebras” platform, one of Al Sharq's platforms, making it the first local newspaper to launch a podcast platform, and presenting distinctive programmes, elite, social, sports, cultural, economic and educational, tforming a new media appearance that enriches the media scene and meets the aspirations of viewers and readers.

The Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq assured that the newspaper's priority at this stage is to establish a commitment to credibility and to convey the truth without ambiguity or distortion, especially since the experience of digital media and means of communication has proven that print newspapers remain the most important source of credibility.

The new development is characterised by rich content, including dialogues, reports, news stories, and articles by major writers, while the image occupies the most prominent space, especially since we live in a time of visual dazzle. You will find news stories in video clips filmed with the latest technologies.

Al Harami said that Al Sharq, in its new appearance, bears the title of integration between print, audio and visual and also integration between paper and digital.

“Al Sharq readers will be able to watch what is published on the pages of the newspaper, as the exclusive interviews will be filmed and broadcast on Al Sharq's YouTube channel, while digital platforms broadcast the most important video clips. The same applies to press coverage and news reports.”

Al Sharq is the most prominent Arabic daily of Dar Al Sharq, which is an integrated media institution, and includes The Peninsula, Al Arab, Lusail, Jassim Children's Magazine, Al Warraq Printing Press, and a group of companies and departments covering all types of media services.